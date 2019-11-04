Here is the rationale behind the Miami Dolphins’ latest offensive line personnel switch

Keaton Sutherland went from inactive to starting right guard in one week.

The Dolphins lineman replaced Shaq Calhoun, who was a healthy scratch, and played 25 snaps Sunday against the Jets. Chris Reed, meanwhile, was on the field for all but 18 of the Dolphins’ offensive plays.

So what gives?

Have the Dolphins lost confidence in Calhoun, who has two starts in his young career?

Nope.

Here’s the organization’s thinking:

“We talked about this as a total team,” Dolphins coach Brian Flores said. “The rookie wall is a real thing. We’ve got to push through that. I guess that’s my message to Shaq and all rookies.”

Calhoun has been on the field for 137 snaps (including special teams) in five games this season. That’s not a ton, but participating in football activities five of the last six month has taken a toll.

And Flores went out of his way to praise the young player Monday, a sign he’s part of their plans going forward.

“Let’s be clear, Shaq’s done a very good job the entire year,” Flores said. “I don’t want this to get misconstrued as me jumping on Shaq. I think he’s done a good job. This is a good young player, this is somebody I have a lot of confidence in. But the rookie wall is a real thing and fatigue is starting to set in a little bit. That was part of the reason why he was inactive. He’ll be in the mix there. I think we’ve got three guys that we feel good about, based on practice, based on matchups, we’ll play who we feel most confidence in.”

Expect the Dolphins’ offensive line to continue to evolve. Tackle Julien Davenport has been designated to return from injured reserve and could soon appear in a game.

▪ Another young Dolphins offensive player who got some love from Flores Monday: tight end Mike Gesicki, who had career highs in catches (six) and receiving yards (95) the day before.

“I thought Mike, this was his best game,” Flores said. I thought he played with an attitude and an energy that we need to see on a week-to-week basis. He was fired up. I loved that about him.”