Dolphins’ standout rookie receiver gets terrible injury news

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Preston Williams lays on the field after suffering what turned out to be a season-ending knee injury Sunday. ctrainor@miamiherald.com

A bitter aftertaste to Sunday’s sweet Dolphins victory:

Preston Williams, the team’s breakout rookie receiver, is out for the season.

He injured his knee while returning a punt during Sunday’s game and left the field on a cart. Williams underwent further examination Monday, and team doctors determined he will not play again in 2019.

Dolphins coach Brian Flores announced the news during his Monday news conference. He would not disclose the exact nature of Williams’ injury, nor would he speculate on a possible return.

Spring practices start in five months, training camp in a little less than nine — which is roughly the normal time frame for a return from reconstructive surgery, should he need it.

“It’s a big loss for us,” Dolphins coach Brian Flores said. “I talked to him this morning. He’s done an incredible job. Came to us as a free agent and has really grown the last six, seven months. I was devastated for the kid.”

Williams, undrafted out of Colorado State, would have gotten offensive rookie of the year honors. His season ends with 32 catches for 428 yards and three touchdowns — two of which came Sunday against the Jets.

With Williams gone, the Dolphins are down three of their best remaining players in the span of eight days. They traded Kenyan Drake to the Cardinals last Monday, just hours before Xavien Howard suffered his own year-ending knee injury. It is not believed Howard needs surgery and he should be available for the offseason program.