Along with being a baller, Dolphins’ Jerome Baker is also now a shot-caller

Jerome Baker woke up Sunday morning with the itch to be bold.

So he logged onto Twitter and did his best Joe Namath impersonation.

He predicted victory over the Jets, albeit in a vague way.

“Today’s the day,” Baker wrote on Twitter.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Today’s the day. — Jerome Baker Jr. (@Lastname_Baker) November 3, 2019

Right, he was. Sunday was the day. And he was a big reason why.

Baker finished with seven tackles and also broke up a pass, helping the Dolphins hold Adam Gase’s Jets to 321 yards and 18 points.

“I just woke up and it felt like a good day,” Baker said after the game. “I see how hard we work. I see the preparation we put in. We’ve been close the last two, three weeks, whatever it was. Today, I just wanted to let the world that today’s the day we were going to get our first win. I’m happy that we won because if we didn’t, it would have been the opposite [reaction]. I’m happy for this team. I’m happy to be part of this team, and I’m glad we got it done.”

The second-year pro out of Ohio State said this is the first time he’s predicted victory at any level. And he realized it could backfire. He would look foolish if the Dolphins lost. And there’s always the chance that the Jets would see it and use it as fuel.

When asked if he thought anyone in the opposing locker room saw the prediction, Baker responded:

“I doubt it, but I didn’t care. I believe in these guys. I’m just happy for these guys. ... It’s definitely a big relief. It means so much to us because we stuck together during this whole thing. We didn’t give up on each other, and to finally get the win, it feels so good.”