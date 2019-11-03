The Dolphins will be thin on the offensive line and in the secondary against the Jets

Miami Dolphins center Daniel Kilgore (67) will sit out his third consecutive game of the season. ctrainor@miamiherald.com

The following players are inactive for the Miami Dolphins’ game against the New York Jets on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium:

Dolphins: CB Ken Webster, S Reshad Jones, OL Daniel Kilgore, RB Myles Gaskin, G Shaq Calhoun, T Isaiah Prince, DE Avery Moss

Jets: WR Josh Bellamy, DB Trumaine Johnson, OL Ryan Kalil, DB Rontez Miles, LB CJ Mosley, LB Neville Hewitt, T Kelvin Beachum

What it means: The Dolphins’ secondary and offensive line are both missing multiple key pieces.

In the secondary, starting safety Reshad Jones (chest) is out for a third consecutive game and the fifth time this season. Ken Webster, injured in Monday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, will also be sidelined.

Starting center Daniel Kilgore will also miss his third consecutive game with a knee injury. Add in Shaq Calhoun (starter the last two games) and Isaiah Prince (used in jumbo packages) sitting out, and the Dolphins’ offensive line is thin to say the least.

Their active linemen on Sunday: J’Marcus Webb, Michael Deiter, Chris Reed, Keaton Sutherland, Evan Boehm and Jesse Davis.

This means Miami will field its sixth different starting offensive line combination through eight games of the season.

New York, meanwhile, will be without three defensive starters in linebackers CJ Mosley and Neville Hewitt and cornerback Trumaine Johnson. The Adam Gase-led Jets are also missing two starters on the offensive line in center Ryan Kalil and left tackle Kelvin Beachum.

