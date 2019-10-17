The Miami Dolphins are on pace to end up in the record books for all the wrong reasons

The Miami Dolphins could end up on the wrong side of history.

Shocker right? Probably not — they are one of two winless teams, benched Josh Rosen (again) and have a pending membership in the 0-16 club.

But what separates the Dolphins from the other teams that have gone 0-16, the 2008 Lions and 2017 Browns, is the historic way in which they’re losing. The Fins are on pace to have the fewest rushing yards (931), touchdowns (13) and total points (134) of any team since the league expanded to 16-game seasons.

The 2000 San Diego Chargers rushed for 1,062 yards in a forgetful, one-win season. Nine years prior, the Indianapolis Colts went 1-15 and set the touchdown record with 14. A year later, the Seattle Seahawks matched the Colts’ touchdown mark, scored an NFL-low 140 points and finished with just two wins.

A lot can happen over the next 11 games. Maybe Ryan Fitzpatrick has a little Fitzmagic left. Maybe Kenyan Drake gets tired of the trade rumors and balls out. Maybe the Dolphins can win one of their six remaining games against teams currently below .500.

If not, the Fins could find themselves in a club of one: the only franchise to have both winless and undefeated seasons.