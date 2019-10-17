Miami Dolphins see ‘something to develop’ in rising linebacker Vince Biegel

Vince Biegel is used to adjusting.

The 26-year-old linebacker has been on three teams in as many NFL seasons.

He’s had a different defensive coordinator each year.

“Adaptability is key,” Biegel said.

His latest area to adapt: being in the starting lineup.

The Miami Dolphins saw enough strides out of Biegel that they felt confident giving him his first career NFL start in Sunday’s 17-16 loss to the Washington Redskins.

Biegel’s next step: Maintaining that confidence as the Dolphins season continues. Next up: A Sunday road trip against the Buffalo Bills.

“He brings a great effort, a great intensity, a great attention to detail,” Dolphins coach Brian Flores said. “He’s smart. It’s very, very important to him. He practices hard. All things that you want out of your players. I think he’s a young player who’s developing, and I think there’s something to develop there.”

Sunday was a good start.

Biegel, who came to the Dolphins in the Kiko Alonso trade with the New Orleans Saints, made his presence known. He recorded a career-high six tackles — his previous best was three — while playing the second-most snaps (41 of a possible 59) among Miami’s main four linebackers.

It’s a positive step after a whirlwind start to his career.

The Green Bay Packers selected him in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He played in nine games, recording 16 tackles. He was waived on Sept. 1, 2018, signed to the Saints’ practice squad a day later and was promoted to the active roster three weeks later. He made four tackles over 14 games in a limited role with New Orleans.

One year after joining the Saints, he found his way to Miami.

“That’s the NFL,” Biegel said.

Biegel’s take: He’s still in the league. He still has a chance to make a name for himself.

He’s still playing.

“Preparation in the classroom, on his own and then it shows up in practice — that’s really what led to it,” Dolphins defensive coordinator Patrick Graham said. “His ability to show in practice what he can do and that led to more time on the field. He’s a good football player. [He has] been a good football player since his playing days in college. Now he’s transitioning here to the NFL. I’m just happy to see him have some success.”

Oh, and he’s loud, too. Biegel has no qualms being animated on the sidelines. It riles his teammates up, gets them amped even in the midst of an 0-5 start to the season.

It’s a trait he learned from his dad during his high school days in Marshfield, Wisconsin. The result might not play out your way, but you can control your energy and how you perform.

“I like to be vocal out there,” Biegel said.

The defense responded against the Redskins with its best game of the season, giving up season lows in points (17), yards (311) and third-down conversions (18.2 percent).

“We were all feeding off one another on defense,” Biegel said. “I think Flo really kind of hit it on the head of us being a team, being able to lift each other up, be supportive with each other. I think the energy standpoint of things last Sunday was definitely evident. I always try to do my part and be myself. You don’t have to be somebody you’re not.”

Biegel plans to be himself again Sunday.

“He’s got a long way to go, as far as just learning overall defense and our defense and then how offenses are playing week to week,” Flores said. “And his role can be very different. It can be very multiple. He can rush. He can drop. He can be involved in some games and some stunts. That changes week to week. He’s got a lot to learn every week and, over time, some of the things that he’s seeing now for the first time, hopefully there’s recall.”