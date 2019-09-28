Xavien Howard gets fined for ejection at Dallas. Player who concussed Allen Hurns doesn’t

Miami Dolphins Xavien Howard (25) is departed from an alteration late in the fourth quarter as they play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, September, 22, 2019. ctrainor@miamiherald.com

A brief shoving match led to an ejection for Xavien Howard in the Miami Dolphins’ 31-6 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday and now it also has led to a fine.

The same isn’t true for Jeff Heat, the Cowboys safety who concussed Allen Hurns with a helmet-to-helmet shot in the first quarter in Arlington, Texas.

Howard, who had one of the worst games of his career matching up against wide receiver Amari Cooper at AT&T Stadium, landed a $10,527 fine for the unnecessary roughness penalty which led to his ejection. Howard and Cedrick Wilson got tied up in the fourth quarter while the wide receiver was blocking Howard in garbage time. A brief shoving match followed the play and Howard shoved Wilson in the facemask. A flag immediately flew and the Pro Bowl cornerback was ejected from the game last weekend.

“It is what it is,” Howard said Sunday after the blowout loss. He was surprised to be ejected for the scuffle.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Sports Pass for $30 per year Get unlimited access to all Miami Herald sports stories and videos for $30 Subscribe now #READLOCAL

Heath, however, was not even penalized for his hit on Hurns in the first quarter. The wide receiver was tracking a pass from quarterback Josh Rosenn when Heath came through to try to break up the pass. The defensive back collided with the wideout and their helmets crashed together. Hurns hit the ground headfirst and lay on the turf for several minutes. Hurns walked off under his own power, but entered concussion protocol and did not practice at all this week as the Dolphins (0-3) prepared to face the Los Angeles Chargers this weekend in Miami Gardens.

No flag was thrown on the play despite Hurns appearing to be a defenseless receiver on the play. The NFL determined Heath was playing the ball and opted not to assess him a fine, either. The contact, the league determined, was incidental.

The Dolphins have ruled out Hurns for their game against the Chargers (1-2) at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.