Allen Hurns suffers another frightening injury in his return to AT&T Stadium

Dolphins WR and ex-Cane Allen Hurns feels good about making the team, September 12, 2109.

Dolphins receiver Allen Hurns took a scary shot to the head Sunday morning — at nearly the same spot on the field that he broke his leg in a gruesome injury the last January.

Hurns took a full-speed shot from Cowboys safety Jeff Heath, who was tracking a pass thrown by Rosen. Hurns appeared to be a defenseless receiver but no flag was thrown.

He immediately went to the ground and stayed down for several minutes while concerned teammates took a knee in prayer.

Allen Hurns has no luck while playing at AT&T Stadium... #CowboysNation pic.twitter.com/z5zC2WjydN — Joey Hayden (@_joeyhayden) September 22, 2019

Ultimately, he was able to stand up then walk off under his own power, but he was quite shaky and visibly woozy.

He was diagnosed with a concussion and will not return to the game.

It was not the return to Dallas Hurns had envisioned. He played for the Cowboys last year and suffered a stomach-turning ankle injury in their Wild Card game against the Seahawks last January.

The injury leaves the Dolphins with just three healthy receivers: Preston Williams, Jakeem Grant and DeVante Parker.

▪ More bad injury news for the Dolphins: Starting left tackle Jesse Davis left the game in the first half with what appeared to be an elbow injury. There was no immediate announcement in the press box about the nature of his issue, but it was enough to keep him from returning to the field on the Dolphins’ next possession.

With Davis out, Michael Deiter slid from left guard to left tackle, with Evan Boehm checking in at left guard.