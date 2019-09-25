Two Dolphins starters close to return, two other potential starters still a ways off

Dolphins safety Reshad Jones speaks about being a leader on the team Miami Dolphins safety Reshad Jones speaks about being a leader on the team, August 19, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Dolphins safety Reshad Jones speaks about being a leader on the team, August 19, 2019.

Dolphins stars Reshad Jones and Albert Wilson are back at practice Wednesday, Brian Flores said, but it’s no sure thing either will play Sunday against the Chargers.

Jones (ankle) and Wilson (calf) have missed the past two games.

Both have been working hard to get back on the field, but the Dolphins could elect to hold both out this week, and give them next week’s bye to get completely healthy.

“We’ll see,” Flores said about both playing Sunday, adding they’ve been out for a while and “there might be a little bit of rust.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

At least these two players — who take up $25.5 million of the Dolphins’ 2019 cap and more than one-fifth of their total payroll — have seen the field this season.

Two young defenders who could help the team — defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche and cornerback Cordrea Tanklersey — have not.

Both are still recovering from 2018 ACL tears, and started the regular season on the physically unable to perform list.

They are eligible to return to practice and play in games the week of Oct. 14, but Flores made no assurances Wednesday that they would play at all in 2019.

Both are serious about their rehab, Flores said, but added “if they’re ready then [Oct. 14], great. If not, they’ll continue to rehab.”

Thankfully for both players, that’s not a hard deadline. They would have a five-week window to allow both to begin practicing, and then an additional three weeks to decide whether to activate them to the 53. If the Dolphins choose not to activate them, each player must either be put on injured reserve or released.