Why two words continue to surround Dolphins QB situation with a bit of uncertainty

Dolphins QB Fitzpatrick has another tough start in loss to Patriots Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is having a tough start after a loss to Patriots, September 15, 2019.

Coach Brian Flores remains very careful with his words when it come to the Dolphins’ quarterback situation.

Ryan Fitzpatrick remains Miami’s starter — but with an important caveat.

“Right now, Fitz is the guy, but again every week both quarterbacks will get reps,” Flores said Wednesday morning. “That’s the case every week throughout the league. You see there have been injuries at that position, across the league. It’s like every position on the field. You’ve got to have a backup. Every one, you’ve got to get them reps during the week and it’s no different at the quarterback for us.”

Again, “right now” are the important words.

So could we see Josh Rosen on Sunday against the Cowboys? Can’t rule it out completely, even if that’s not how the depth chart reads presently.

Fitzpatrick has struggled in the first two weeks of the season. He has a garish passer rating of 39.9, and his 274 passing yards are the fewest among any NFL quarterback who has started the first two weeks.

The problem is, Rosen has been no better. He’s thrown interceptions in each of his first two appearances as a Dolphin, both in mop-up duty.

Dolphins offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea said Rosen has “made progress, certainly.”

But ...

“I think anytime that you have to learn a new offense and you have to learn a new language and you’re doing it at a place in which it’s your first year, there’s challenges along the way. But I certainly think there’s progress that’s been made. Last week was a good week for him — and during the week — of preparation. He stayed well prepared during the week.”

But for Flores, who starts at quarterback might come down to a matter of trust, and fit.

“Fitz, I think he’s got real leadership ability, he’s smart, he knows what we’re doing offensively, he can get guys in the right position and he’s a guy that I have a lot of trust in,” Flores said. “I like Fitz a lot.”

▪ The Dolphins have signed safety Doug Middleton, who takes Minkah Fitzpatrick’s spot on the roster.