Podcast: The ‘Even We Are Demanding Trades’ Edition

Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said on Sept. 17, 2019 that they didn't give up on their first round draft picks, after trading Laremy Tunsil and Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Who’s left?

Not much.

In Miami, the cupboard is bare.

Minkah Fitzpatrick is the latest big Dolphin out the door, traded to Pittsburgh this week for a first-round pick.

So what’s next?

A lot of losses.

But a glimmer of hope for the future, with a treasure trove of draft picks and tens of millions of cap space.

Do we trust this group of decision makers to make the right decisions?

And what should the expectations be for 2020 on the field?

We break all that down and more in our latest Dolphins in Depth podcast.