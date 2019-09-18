Miami Dolphins
Podcast: The ‘Even We Are Demanding Trades’ Edition
Dolphins GM Chris Grier: ‘We didn’t give up on our first round draft picks’
Who’s left?
Not much.
In Miami, the cupboard is bare.
Minkah Fitzpatrick is the latest big Dolphin out the door, traded to Pittsburgh this week for a first-round pick.
So what’s next?
A lot of losses.
But a glimmer of hope for the future, with a treasure trove of draft picks and tens of millions of cap space.
Do we trust this group of decision makers to make the right decisions?
And what should the expectations be for 2020 on the field?
We break all that down and more in our latest Dolphins in Depth podcast.
Comments