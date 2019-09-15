Star WR Antonio Brown active to make New England Patriots debut against Miami Dolphins

The never-ending drama of Antonio Brown It's hard to keep up with the drama surrounding star receiver Antonio Brown. Here are some key events along the way that has kept his name in the headlines. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK It's hard to keep up with the drama surrounding star receiver Antonio Brown. Here are some key events along the way that has kept his name in the headlines.

The following players are inactive for the Miami Dolphins’ game against the New England Patriots on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium:

Dolphins: RB Myles Gaskin, WR Albert Wilson, T Isaiah Prince, G/T Bryan Witzmann, C/G Chris Reed, LB Trent Harris, S Reshad Jones

Patriots: RB Damien Harris, RB Brandon Bolden, WR Jakobi Meyers, OL Marcus Cannon, OL Jermaine Eluemunor, DL Deatrich Wise Jr., CB Joejuan Williams

What it means: Antonio Brown is active for New England and ready to make his Patriots debut in Miami Gardens. The superstar wide receiver signed with the Patriots on Monday after the Oakland Raiders released him Saturday. Brown, who was traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Raiders in March, never played a game for Oakland.

Brown, who is originally from Miami and played at nearby Miami Norland Senior High School in Miami Gardens, is active despite a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Miami by his former personal trainer accusing the wideout of rape. The Miami Herald is not naming the woman because she says she was the victim of sexual assault.

The former gymnast alleged Brown sexually assaulted her on three separate occasions. Brown remained eligible to play, per NFL rules, because the accusations were made in a civil suit.

The Dolphins, meanwhile, are without Wilson after he missed practices throughout the week with calf and hip injuries. It should mean a significant role for Allen Hurns for the second straight week. The former Miami Hurricane played the second most snaps among wide receivers last Sunday in the Dolphins’ 59-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens after struggling throughout the preseason.

Jones is also out after missing practices throughout the week with an ankle injury. His absence could move Minkah Fitzpatrick into a starting safety spot. The former first-round pick has been disgruntled with his shifting role this season and was granted permission to seek a trade earlier this week, but he is active even as his long-term status with the team remains in question.