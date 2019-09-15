What Dolphins want for Minkah Fitzpatrick, and what the league seems willing to give

“I wasn’t in the best position but I’ve still got to make a play, got to cover my guy.” Fitzpatrick said. Miami Dolphins safety Minkah Fitzpatrick suggests maybe they were just out of position and not doing their jobs in their defeat to the Baltimore Ravens, September 9, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Dolphins safety Minkah Fitzpatrick suggests maybe they were just out of position and not doing their jobs in their defeat to the Baltimore Ravens, September 9, 2019.

Disgruntled safety Minkah Fitzpatrick will play Sunday for the Dolphins.

But beyond that, nothing is guaranteed.

In fact, the belief is he will be gone by the time the Dolphins face the Cowboys in Week 3. And what could be a truly wild scenario, he might be playing against Miami next weekend.

Dallas is one of many NFL teams to inquire about Fitzpatrick’s availability this week, in the wake of reports that the former first-round pick wants out of Miami.

But the Dolphins will not give him away.

Rather, they want a first-round pick in return, and for now, seem pretty firm on that demand.

Will a team give that up for a talented player under team control for four more seasons?

Maybe.

But maybe not.

A personnel executive for another NFL team tells the Miami Herald that it’s “fair [for the Dolphins] to ask for a 2.”

But a 1? Only a team expected to make a playoff run would presumably consider that.

So the Dolphins, if they can find a partner willing to give up a first-rounder, could expect the pick to be in the 20s or even 30s next April.

Such a move would give the Dolphins three first-round picks this year and two next — a massive haul that Chris Grier would try to use to recast the entire roster.

But in the meantime, the Dolphins will have to make due with one of the least talented rosters ever constructed.

And one that Fitzpatrick believes is not being utilized properly.

He’s been on the record twice now questioning how Dolphins coaches have used him, leading to frustration that bubbled over this week, when Fitzpatrick instructed his agent to request a trade.

That behavior is shocking to scouts and GMs around football, who, in the words of Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy, “is one of the cleanest prospects in past decade. If he’s available, this trade should get done today.”

One league source believes Fitzpatrick is a “free safety who can play nickel.” But with Reshad Jones out with an ankle injury, Fitzpatrick will likely play a lot in the box Sunday against Tom Brady and the Patriots.