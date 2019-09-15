Dolphins owner Stephen Ross on recent trades: ‘I want to compete for and win Super Bowls’

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross: ‘I f---ing hate losing’ Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross says he's disappointed with the season after the Fins' loss to the Buffalo Bills. (Video contains graphic language) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross says he's disappointed with the season after the Fins' loss to the Buffalo Bills. (Video contains graphic language)

As the Miami Dolphins gutted their roster in the lead-up to the 2019 season, Stephen Ross mostly stayed silent. The owner last spoke publicly about the state of his team in May at the NFL owners meetings in Key Biscayne, leaving Brian Flores to explain a high-profile series of transactions, including trading away Kenny Stills and Laremy Tunsil.

Ross finally made public comments Sunday ahead of Miami’s home game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium, explaining the decisions as part of a long-term vision to bring a Super Bowl back to South Florida.

“The goal isn’t to try to patch some holes to go 9-7 and make the playoffs. I want to compete for and win Super Bowls,” Ross told the Miami Herald. “We took an objective look at our situation at the end of last year and realized that we were a long way away from where we need to be. Our roster, salary-cap situation, everything. We’ve won 72 games in 10 years and that’s just not good enough. I take responsibility for that, and as I said back in March, the definition of insanity is doing the same thing and expecting a different result. The moves that have been made were all made in the best interest in trying to build a championship organization.”

What is the plan?

“We have to approach things differently and think outside the box,” Ross said. “Like I said, we are trying to win every game we play and grow and improve every day, but we also have to balance making decisions that help us build a championship organization. We have some young players on this team that [general manager Chris Grier] and Brian and their staffs have been evaluating that we’re excited about being part of this team for a long time. Guys who are on board, talented, team-first and love the game of football. Those guys that put the team first and want to be a part of building something special together, we want them here a long time and will want to reward them for that.”

The Dolphins might not be done making moves, though. Earlier this week, Miami granted safety Minkah Fitzpatrick permission to seek a trade.

The trade request caught Ross off guard.

“I was somewhat surprised to hear that,” Ross said. “I like Minkah a lot. But I understand and I know that Brian and Chris had good conversations with him after that where they let him know that they believe in him and want him here. We all expect him to play well.”