Tanking or not, Dolphins are historically bad. And the Patriots are up next.

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores responds to being asked if he plans on tanking this season Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores responds to whether or not tanking is an option for the Dolphins organization this season, during a conference call on Sunday September 1, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores responds to whether or not tanking is an option for the Dolphins organization this season, during a conference call on Sunday September 1, 2019.

The question of whether or not the Dolphins intended to be this bad is now irrelevant.

The more important question is what happens if the worst is yet to come?

Hard to believe that’s possible after getting embarrassed by the Ravens 59-10 Sunday.

If 59 points sounds like a lot, that’s because it is. It’s the most ever allowed by the Dolphins in a regular season game.

But with the Antonio Brown and the Patriots coming to town next week, it’s hard to see how it will get any better.

The Dolphins looked like a team determined to get the No. 1 pick in the draft Sunday, allowing touchdowns on their first four defensive possessions (and six of their first seven), throwing terrible picks, dropping punts and allowing 19 first downs on Baltimore’s first 42 plays from scrimmage.

And that doesn’t even mention the offensive line, which started two guys added to the roster in the last 10 days. Jesse Davis, the team’s new $15 million man, might be a good guard in this league. But he’s not a left tackle. Unfortunately, that’s where Brian Flores lined him up Sunday.

The Ravens were constantly in Ryan Fitzpatrick’s kitchen. They even pulled up a stool and had some eggs.

John Harbaugh showed no mercy either, successfully executing a fake punt up 32 in the first half. Disrespectful, sure. But who can blame him? Point differential is the seventh playoff tiebreaker.

Quick FYI to the rest of the league: Fear Lamar Jackson’s arm and his legs. He threw five touchdowns on his first 17 passes Sunday, repeatedly picking on Jomal Wiltz. Minkah Fitzpatrick also had a rough day, chasing in vain as Marquise Brown ran past him for a touchdown. He appeared to be pulled midway through the second half.

Jackson finished his day with a perfect passer rating. He completed 17 of 20 passes for 324 yards ... in three quarters of play.

If it sounds like we’re piling on, we haven’t even gotten to the worst part: The defense was a joke.

Along with 59 points, the Ravens had 29 first downs and 643 yards from scrimmage — the most ever allowed in Dolphins history.

Baltimore’s 42 first-half points tied for the most allowed in a half by the Dolphins since the merger.

The Patriots rung up Miami for 42 once as well. That was in 2007, when the Dolphins went 1-15.

At this point, they’ll be lucky to get one win in 2019.