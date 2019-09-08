One half into the season, Dolphins already have something in common with the 2007 team

Miami Dolphins cornerback Eric Rowe (21) watches as Baltimore Ravens Marshal Yanda (73) lifts Mark Ingram (21) after Ingram’s touchdown in the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Sunday, September, 8, 2019. ctrainor@miamiherald.com

It took only 30 minutes for the Miami Dolphins, projected by virtually everyone to be the worst team in the NFL, to join the inauspicious company of the least successful team in franchise history.

The Baltimore Ravens poured 42 points on the Dolphins in the first half Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium, matching a franchise record for points allowed in a half since the NFL-AFL merger in 1970. The last time it happened came in 2007 when the New England Patriots scored 42 in the first half in Miami Gardens. The Dolphins, of course, finished the season 1-15 for the worst record in franchise history.

It was an all-around embarrassing half for Miami, which got booed after a three-and-out less than six minutes into the game. By the end of the first quarter, the Dolphins already trailed by 21 and rookie wide receiver Marquise Brown, who played at Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, had two touchdowns of 47 and 83 yards.

Brown finished the half with four catches for 147 yards and the two touchdowns. Quarterback Lamar Jackson, who played at Boynton Beach Community High School, went 10 of 11 for 210 yards and four touchdowns, and didn’t throw an incomplete pass until 3:38 remained in the first half. The Dolphins even muffed a punt and gave up a 60-yard run on a fake punt by the Ravens.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Miami entered halftime trailing by 32 points.