If the Dolphins had interest in John Harbaugh, they apparently didn’t act on it

On Sunday, Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh will coach the 2019 season opener against the Miami Dolphins.

But there was a time not too long ago that speculation abounded he would coach the 2019 season opener for the Miami Dolphins.

Harbaugh, a Super Bowl champion and the fourth-longest tenured coach in the league, was uncertain of his future in Baltimore after last season. His contract was up after the 2019 season, and many coach-needy teams thought the Ravens would give him up with the proper compensation.

But the Dolphins had “no” contact with either him or his agent during his time in limbo, Harbaugh told Miami reporters Wednesday.

It wasn’t for lack of interest, or at least curiosity. Dolphins owner Stephen Ross admired him, and Harbaugh was aware of that admiration. Back in January, there was speculation that Ross would pursue Harbaugh if the Ravens did not agree to a contract extension with the Ravens.

But that speculation ended when Harbaugh signed a new four-year deal in mid-January.

John Harbaugh’s brother, Jim, is the coach at the University of Michigan, where Ross attended and is a huge donor. Ross famously pursued Jim Harbaugh before the 2011 season, only to see the coach take the San Francisco 49ers job.