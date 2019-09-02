Another day, another surprise Dolphins cut as Purge Part 2 continues

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Vincent Taylor talks defense after preseason game with Baltimore Ravens Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Vincent Taylor talks inside the locker room about defense right after facing the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Vincent Taylor talks inside the locker room about defense right after facing the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018.

The Purge Part 2 continues.

The same morning the Dolphins cut their longest tenured player, they cut one of their promising young defenders.

Defensive tackle Vincent Taylor was the latest to get his walking papers Monday, ending his time with the team after just two seasons.

Brian Flores confirmed Taylor’s release during his Monday news conference.

Monday’s moves, including the release of 15-year long snapper John Denney, leaves just 22 current Dolphins players who were on their roster in 2018.

Taylor’s release was puzzling in this way: He was an impactful player before suffering a foot injury in 2018 and he was dirt cheap. Taylor was owed just $645,000 this season.

In two NFL seasons, Taylor has 45 tackles and two sacks. According to Pro Football Focus, Taylor graded out highly in each of his two seasons, with 28 “stops” and missed just one tackle during the time.

Without him, the Dolphins are left with this collection of defensive linemen: Charles Harris, Trent Harris, Jonathan Ledbetter, Nate Orchard, Davon Godchaux, Christian Wilkins and John Jenkins, who was signed Monday.

Jenkins, a defensive tackle, has played six years in the NFL for the Saints, Seahawks, Bears and Giants with 121 career tackles and 1 1/2 sacks.

▪ The Dolphins have signed Taybor Pepper as their new long snapper. He appeared in four games for the Packers in 2017.