The Dolphins have added 10 new players since their final preseason game

The Dolphins now have 10 players on their roster that weren’t there Thursday.

That’s the big takeaway after the Dolphins claimed a staggering five players off waivers: Ex-Patriots Trent Harris (a defensive end) and Ken Webster (a defensive back); linebacker Deon Lacey (formerly of the Bills); defensive end Avert Moss (Giants); and defensive back Steven Parker (Rams).

They’ll join the five players the Dolphins added in trades in recent days: cornerback Johnson Bademosi and tackle Julien Davenport (acquired from the Texans in the Laremy Tunsil trade); linebacker Vince Biegel (Saints, in the Kiko Alonso deal); and offensive linemen Evan Boehm (Colts) and Danny Isidora (Vikings).

And Harris wasn’t the only former Hurricanes player added by the Dolphins on Sunday. Miami also signed defensive tackle Gerald Willis after he was released by Baltimore on Saturday. Willis had 18 tackles for loss for the Hurricanes last season before surprisingly going undrafted in April.

Miami also signed quarterback Jake Rudock to its practice squad after releasing him Saturday.

As for the 53-man roster, here’s something staggering: Nearly 20 percent of the team’s current roster didn’t go through training camp with the Dolphins and were unwanted by the franchises that let them leave.

Both Isidora and Harris, who was on New England’s practice squad last year, attended the University of Miami. Seven of the 10 new players on the 53-man roster are on defense.

Moss is a former fifth-round pick who started two games in 2017 and was on the Giants’ practice squad next year.

Lacey, 29, has had appeared in every game for the Bills the last two years, logging 16 tackles.

Parker spent 2018 on the Rams’ practice squad after going undrafted.

And Webster is a rookie seventh-round pick out of Ole Miss who had three career interceptions in college.

The Dolphins released defensive tackle Adolphus Washington and will need to release four additional players after Sunday’s waiver claims.

Miami Herald reporter Barry Jackson contributed to this report. This is a developing story and will be updated went more information becomes available.