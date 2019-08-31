Dolphins cut more players Saturday as league roster deadline approaches

Miami Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier (left), seen here watching an offseason practice with coach Brian Flores, need to release more than a dozen players on Saturday to get to the league required 53 by 4 p.m. adiaz@miamiherald.com

There’s lots of news expected Saturday, with the Dolphins facing a 4 p.m. deadline to pare their roster down to 53.

There’s a long list of players already cut: receivers Brice Butler, Reece Horn and Trenton Irwin; offensive linemen Kyle Fuller, Aaron Monteiro; Jaryd-Jones Smith and Michael Dunn; cornerbacks Tyler Patmon, David Rivers and Jalen Davis; long snapper Wes Farnsworth; linebacker Quentin Poling; and defensive tackles Cory Thomas, Joey Mbu and Durval Queiroz Neto, who will revert back to the practice squad if no one claims him.

The Dolphins also acquired two offensive linemen via trades Friday: center/guard Evan Boehm from the Colts and former University of Miami guard Danny Isidora from the Vikings.

Meanwhile, veteran linebacker Kiko Alonso expects to move on from the Dolphins this weekend, via either trade or his release. Alonso has asked for a trade and the Dolphins are working to accommodate that. He has cleaned out his locker - an indication that he likely will be gone whether there’s a trade or not.

Among Miami’s newest cuts:

▪ Guard Durval Queiroz Neto, who was allocated to Miami as part of the International Player Pathway Program.

The release was expected, and Neto will revert to Miami’s practice squad if he’s not claimed by another team.

Queiroz, 26, played in Brazil for the past four seasons on the two best teams in the country — Cuiabá Arsenal and Galo FA — and was a judo champion prior to playing football.

Neto began training camp as a defensive tackle but was shifted to guard, and coach Brian Flores has praised his progress. He’s one of seven players participating in the International Player Pathway Program, and the Dolphins are permitted to keep him as an 11th player on their practice squad, with teams normally limited to 10 players.

The pathway program, implemented in 2017, strives to provide elite international athletes the opportunity to compete at the NFL level and hone their skills. Queiroz is the first player from Brazil to participate in the program.

Here’s more on the Alonso and Jadeveon Clowney situations.

Here’s more on the 14 players cut by Miami on Saturday.

This report will be updated throughout the day as more information becomes available.