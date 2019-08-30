Barry Jackson
With preseason over, Miami Dolphins start trimming roster to get to 53 players
And the Miami Dolphins’ roster moves have begun.
The Dolphins, like the rest of the NFL, have until 4 p.m. Saturday to get their active roster down to 53 players ahead of the 2019 football season.
Their first moves have already come, with the club releasing injured linebacker Quentin Poling, undrafted rookie wide receiver Trenton Irwin, offensive lineman Michael Dunn and cornerback Jalen Davis on Friday afternoon, according to sources.
The Dolphins drafted Poling in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft, and he spent the entire season on the Dolphins’ practice squad.
“Next Chapter!” Poling tweeted at 2:57 p.m. Friday.
Irwin, out of Stanford, caught three passes for 39 yards this preseason. His highlight was a 22-yard catch in the preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons.
Dunn was one of seven players the Dolphins signed this offseason out of the now-defunct Alliance of American Football.
Davis was an undrafted signee in 2018 out of Utah State. The 23-year-old cornerback played three games for the Dolphins last year, recording six tackles and a forced fumble.
Dolphins trade for former UM offensive lineman
While roster cuts will be the main news of the day, the Dolphins did add a player to their roster on Friday.
The team announced that they have traded a 2020 seventh-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings for offensive guard Danny Isidora.
Isidora, 25, is a Weston native who played at high school football at Cypress Bay and was a second-team All-ACC offensive lineman for the Miami Hurricanes. The Vikings drafted him in the fifth round of the 2017 draft and he has played 21 games over the last two seasons with three career starts.
This story will be updated as more roster moves are confirmed.
