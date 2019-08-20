Miami Dolphins add rookie free agent to training camp roster, release Saeed Blacknall

Duke wide receiver T.J. Rahming (3) heads downfield past three Notre Dame defenders after catching a pass from quarterback Daniel Jones during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) AP

The Miami Dolphins have added another undrafted free agent to its training camp roster. The Dolphins announced Tuesday they signed T.J. Rahming, an undrafted wide receiver from the Duke Blue Devils, less than two weeks after he was waived by the Washington Redskins.

To make room for Rahming, Miami waived wide receiver Saeed Blacknall with an injury designation.

Rahming signed with the Redskins as an undrafted free agent in April and was released Aug. 11 after playing in one preseason game for Washington. Rahming caught one pass for 6 yards in his lone preseason appearance.

Before coming to the NFL, Rahming was an all-conference performer for Duke. He earned third-team all-Atlantic Coast Conference honors in 2018 after catching 75 passes for 811 yards and eight touchdowns as a senior. The receiver finished his career with the Blue Devils with 253 catches for 2,919 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Blacknall, who signed with the Dolphins in July, played in one preseason game and made one catch for 14 yards before suffering an undisclosed injury. Blacknall, who went undrafted in the 2018 NFL Draft, spent last season with the Oakland Raiders and played in one game.

Miami has two preseason games remaining before finalizing its roster. The Dolphins play their final home preseason game Thursday against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

The Dolphins remain shorthanded at the position with just weeks until the regular season begins. Wide receivers DeVante Parker, Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant all did not play in Miami’s second preseason game, a 16-14 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Friday in Tampa.