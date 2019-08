Three quarterbacks, one decision: Who starts on Sept. 8? Our money is on Ryan Fitzpatrick (14). ctrainor@miamiherald.com

The quarterback battle that began in May will soon end.

Or has it already?

We here at the Miami Herald have a theory, and we share it with you in our latest Dolphins in Depth podcast.

Fitzpatrick or Rosen?

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

You’ll just have to listen.

But that’s just part of the fun. We talk Preston Williams, Albert Wilson offensive line and yes, even Ryan Tannehill.

Join us. Best free 20 minutes of entertainment around.