Allen Hurns’ contract details reveal he’s no lock to make Dolphins’ roster

Allen Hurns very well might make the Dolphins’ opening day roster.

But if he does, he will have earned the spot.

That’s the takeaway from the terms of his deal, which a source has provided to the Miami Herald.

Hurns, who on July 26 signed a contract that was originally reported as a one-year, $3 million deal, is only owed $500,000 in guaranteed money, half in signing bonus and half in base salary.

That means the Dolphins can cut him any time before the start of the season and take just a half million dollar cap hit.

Hurns’ base salary, including the $250,000 that’s guaranteed, is $1.75 million.

He also has financial incentive to pay on Sundays. Hurns would also earn $31,250 for every regular-season game in which he is on the team’s active roster ($500,000 max).

Hurns — cut by the Cowboys just before training camp — was a bit of a surprise signing, considering the Dolphins’ depth at the position.

He is presumably competing with Brice Butler, Isaiah Ford and Preston Williams for one — and possibly two — spots on the Dolphins’ 53-man roster. That’s assuming the Dolphins don’t trade one of their receivers before the start of the season.

“Coming off of an injury, my main thing is to come in here, learn the playbook and put my head down and go to work,” Hurns, 27, said last week. “My main thing once I got released was finding a good opportunity. I felt like it was a good opportunity here, so my main thing is to put my head down and go to work.”

The former University of Miami receiver caught 20 passes for 295 yards and two touchdowns for the Cowboys last season. He insists he is fully recovered from the gruesome leg injury he suffered in the playoffs last January.

“It was one of those things where it was disgusting to see,” he said. “It will make you cringe. As far as me and my faith, I knew I’d be able to get through it. My main thing was just seeing my foot facing the other way, that kind of freaked me out.”