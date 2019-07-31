Encouraging injury updates on two likely Miami Dolphins starters

New England Patriots tight ends Rob Gronkowski (87) and Dwayne Allen (83) celebrate after Gronkowski’s touchdown catch in Super Bowl LII on February 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. TNS

Some news from Dolphins camp first thing Wednesday:

Tight end Dwayne Allen, a projected starter, has been activated off the physically unable to perform list and will practice Wednesday for the first time this camp.

While the Dolphins never announced the nature of the injury, Allen’s agent Drew Rosenhaus said on WSVN-7 recently that Allen has been working through an issue that stretched back to late last season. The last known injury Allen, then with the Patriots, dealt with in the 2018 season was a knee issue.

Allen signed a two-year, $7 million contract with the Dolphins in the offseason.

“He brings leadership, he brings energy, he brings effort,” Dolphins coach Brian Flores said. “When we get him out there in the past, he’s been a good blocker. ... He’s a good receiving tight end. Something we’ll try to take advantage of, if we can.”

▪ Wide receiver Albert Wilson through five practices has done little but individual drills, a signal that he is not quite the whole way back from a hip injury that cost him half of his 2018.

But the Dolphins remain confident he will be available early in the season, Flores suggested.

“We are working him, for sure,” Flores said. “He’s got to get back up to speed. Hopefully we’ll see him sooner than later. It’s something we talked about. We’ve got a plan in place for him. Not going to stray from that plan.”

▪ Kiko Alonso, Kalen Ballage and Clive Walford are not practicing Wednesday. None of the injuries are considered significant.