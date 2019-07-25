Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard got paid in May. Is Laremy Tunsil eager for his turn?

Dolphins OT Laremy Tunsil on trying to get better Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil speaks to the media after practice at Dolphins training facility in Davie. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil speaks to the media after practice at Dolphins training facility in Davie.

Dolphins tackle Laremy Tunsil is in the exact same spot, contractwise, as Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

But Tunsil couldn’t be more different in how he’s handling it.

Like Ramsey, Tunsil was a first-round pick in the 2016 draft.

Like Ramsey, Tunsil is under contract the next two seasons, thanks to the NFL’s fifth-year option.

But unlike Ramsey, Tunsil didn’t show up to training camp this week in an armored truck, with his own security guard/hype man.

“That’s not me,” Tunsil said with amusement. “I don’t like attention. Low-key.”

That’s in character with how Tunsil has handled his business, even after watching teammate — and 2016 draft classmate — Xavien Howard become the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history (five years, $75.3 million) back in May.

Tunsil would surely fetch at least that much if he became a free agent. And there’s a good chance that with every year the Dolphins wait to pay their best offensive lineman, the price will continue to go up.

But that doesn’t seem to be a priority for Tunsil right now, or at least one he’s willing to discuss publicly.

When asked if he has talked to his agent about getting a new deal done, Tunsil replied:

“That’s not a concern for me right now,” Tunsil said. “I’m just trying to be the best that I can be, help the team any way I can, and just keep it going day by day.”

Does he want to be the league’s highest-paid corner?

“Day-by-day, man. We’ll see. I’m going to let my actions talk.”

Those actions this summer have included a ton of running this summer, helping Tunsil get in perhaps the best shape of his life. He’s also focused on becoming more of a leader — which makes sense, considering he’s the longest tenured lineman on the Dolphins’ roster.

And he hopes to remain that way for years to come.

“I would love to be with this organization the rest of my career,” he said. “That’s a goal for everybody.”