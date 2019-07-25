Two big pieces of receiver news as the Dolphins kick off 2019 training camp

Brian Flores: ‘It’s about getting 11 guys on the same page’ Brian Flores, the newly announced head coach for the Miami Dolphins, talks to the media about how he plans to make his team work together during a press conference in Davie, Florida on Monday, February 4, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Brian Flores, the newly announced head coach for the Miami Dolphins, talks to the media about how he plans to make his team work together during a press conference in Davie, Florida on Monday, February 4, 2019.

It’s Day 1 of Dolphins training camp, and predictably there’s plenty of news.

First and foremost:

Free-agent wide receiver Allen Hurns, who played at both Miami Carol City and the University of Miami, is in Davie for a visit Thursday. Hurns was cut by the Cowboys earlier this week after reportedly refusing to take a pay cut.

Hurns is said to be fully recovered from a gruesome leg injury he suffered in the playoffs last January. But Dolphins coach Brian Flores, who confirmed the visit during his pre-practice media availability, made clear the Dolphins have questions of their own that must be answered.

The Dolphins are going to evaluate Hurns on film, and “from a health standpoint,” he said.

“We take a look at everyone who’s available,” Flores added. “... Is this person a fit for this team, regardless of position? ... Allen was available, and we’ll take a look at him.”

Meanwhile, the Dolphins’ best offensive player from 2018 — receiver Albert Wilson — will practice Thursday for the first time since injuring his hip last October. He will be limited, however, going through individual and some position drills.

Other takeaways:

▪ Defensive lineman Kendrick Norton, who lost his left arm in a career-ending auto accident on July 4, is “in great spirits,” Flores said. “The way he’s handled this situation is amazing. ... He’s got a great support system, and that includes the Miami Dolphins.”

▪ The Dolphins have not named a replacement for Jim Caldwell — and may not at all this season. Caldwell is taking a leave of absence for an unspecified health issue.

“The most important thing to me is Jim’s health,” Flores said, adding Caldwell’s impact on the team “is not something we’ll replace easily.”