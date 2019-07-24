Another potential Dolphins starter will be unable to practice on first day of camp

Miami Dolphins’ T.J. McDonald: “Any time you’re on the field, you’re a starter” Miami Dolphins' T.J. McDonald talks to the media after attending training camp at the Baptist Health Training Facility in Nova Southeastern University in Davie on Saturday, July 28, 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Dolphins' T.J. McDonald talks to the media after attending training camp at the Baptist Health Training Facility in Nova Southeastern University in Davie on Saturday, July 28, 2018.

A late summer surprise injury announcement for the Dolphins:

Safety T.J. McDonald was been placed on the physically unable to perform list Wednesday with an undisclosed injury. That means McDonald will not be on the practice field when the Dolphins begin training camp Thursday. The Dolphins have been increasingly tight-lipped regarding injuries, but new coach Brian Flores will surely be asked about it before Thursday’s practice.

McDonald was to (and presumably still will) play a big part of the plan for Miami’s new versatile defense, possibly seeing time at both linebacker and safety.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

McDonald is the fourth Dolphins player to begin camp on the PUP. The others: cornerback Cordrea Tankersley, tight end Dwayne Allen and linebacker Mike Hull. They are all eligible to practice as soon they pass a physical, but but be on the Dolphins’ active roster before Week 1 or else miss the first month and a half.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins waived linebacker Jayrone Elliott, who signed with the team in April after playing in the Alliance of American Football for the San Antonio Commanders.