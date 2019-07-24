Podcast: Dolphins football is back! Will they surprise us all in 2019?

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is living the dream Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores says he's living the dream as he speaks to the media before the start of a three-day voluntary minicamp at Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores says he's living the dream as he speaks to the media before the start of a three-day voluntary minicamp at Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.

What’s better than an exclusive interview with Brian Flores ahead of Dolphins training camp?

Armando Salguero discussing said interview in the first Dolphins in Depth podcast of the fall calendar.

Flores is nothing if not confident, so you won’t hear any of the doom and gloom about his team that you’ve been hearing from the outside (including us).

Instead, you’ll hear a guy believing — and perhaps even expecting — that the Dolphins can shock the world.

For that to happen, much needs to break the Dolphins’ way. And we’re not just talking about staying healthy.

Josh Rosen will need to be a stud.

Minkah Fitzpatrick will need to identify a role and excel in it.

Laremy Tunsil will need to become of the truly elite tackles in the league.

And the pass rush will need to be better on the field than it is on paper.

Tall task? Sure. But that’s why they play the games, and why we talk about them.