Thanks to the Dolphins, Malik Rosier’s football career isn’t over quite yet

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Malik Rosier (12) walks to the bench after N’Kosi Perry (5) goes in to quarterback in the third quarter as the Miami Hurricanes play against the Wisconsin Badgers in the 2018 New Era Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, N.Y. on Thursday, December 27, 2018. adiaz@miamiherald.com

Malik Rosier, who could barely beat out N’Kosi Perry during his senior year at the University of Miami, is not done with football quite yet.

Benched in his final college game after throwing three interceptions in the Pinstripe Bowl, Rosier surprisingly has at least one more chance to prove his critics wrong.

He has accepted an invitation to try out for the Miami Dolphins during this weekend’s rookie minicamp.

Rosier is not part of their active roster, but theoretically could be if he out-plays Western Illinois’ Sean McGuire, who has also been invited to try out.

In truth, odds are neither quarterback will be with the team this time next week. Brian Flores intends on holding real practices during this weekend’s camp, and the Dolphins need quarterbacks to run practice. They didn’t draft one last week (although they did trade a second-round pick to Arizona for Josh Rosen).

So both Rosier and McGuire have been brought in to run the offense. They need to show enough the Dolphins a lot for the organization to use one of its 90 roster spots on them.

Rosier’s stats in college were reflective of his inconsistent play. He completed just 53.3 percent of his passes in his career for 4,543 yards and 34 touchdowns with 25 interceptions.

But Mark Richt kept turning to him in 2018 when it became clear that Perry, then a redshirt freshman, simply wasn’t ready.

Rosier wasn’t really on any team’s radar heading into the draft. He wasn’t invited to the NFL Scouting Combine and was not one of the 11 quarterbacks selected. NFL.com didn’t even create a scouting report page for him.

And yet, for at least a weekend, he will wear an NFL jersey.

As for McGuire, he threw for 2,894 yards last season, with 21 touchdowns, 13 interceptions and completed 59.9 percent of his passes for Western Illinois of the Football Championship Subdivision.