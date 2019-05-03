Josh Rosen: ‘I feel the love’ in Miami after just one week in town

‘I just want to play football and compete,’ says Josh Rosen on being traded to Miami Quarterback Josh Rosen talks about being traded to the Miami Dolphins during a press conference at the team’s training facility in Davie on Monday, April 29, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Quarterback Josh Rosen talks about being traded to the Miami Dolphins during a press conference at the team’s training facility in Davie on Monday, April 29, 2019.

Josh Rosen wrapped up his first week of work as a member of the Miami Dolphins on Friday.

As for his social media game? It is already in midseason form.

Rosen took to Twitter to thank South Florida for already making him feel like one of the family.

“Want to take a second to thank the people of Miami and Dolphins fans everywhere for the warm welcome,” Rosen wrote. “I feel the love from you all and I can’t tell you enough how much it means to me. So happy to be here and so excited to work.”

Accompanying the message?

A photo of Rosen from his introductory news conference Monday. He is smiling broadly in the picture.

Rosen’s past eight days have surely been a tornado of emotions.

Just one year after the Cardinals made him the 10th pick of the draft, they hit the reset button, taking Kyler Murray first overall.

That was Thursday. On Friday, they traded him to the Dolphins for the 62nd pick of this year’s draft and a fifth-rounder next year.

Rosen acknowledged he was surprised and disappointed by the move.

But he took the high road.

He thanked the Cardinals in a Twitter video and was even gracious to Murray, who replaced him.

Then he showed up to work at his new job, determined to prove to his coaches and new teammates that he knows he is owed nothing but a chance to compete.

And compete he will. Rosen will not be gifted the starting job. Rather, he will need to beat out Ryan Fitzpatrick to earn it.

“I think I’m a really good teammate,” Rosen said. “I think that’s not really up to me to judge. … I had a little bit of a bad perception at first; but what I’ve tried to do is not really say or do anything extra and just kind of be me and continue on and keep my head down, and eventually the story will straighten out.”

If he keeps endearing himself to Miami sports fans, it won’t take long.