With Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores, if you’re not early, you’re late

Dolphins new head coach Brian Flores, ‘if you are on time your late’ Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores respects time, "if you are on time your late", April 18, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores respects time, "if you are on time your late", April 18, 2019.

The new joke around Davie:

What time does the 10:45 Brian Flores news conference begin?

Around half past 10, reporters have learned this week.

And more than a few Thursday got caught strolling in after Flores’ Q&A began.

Flores might have followed Matt Patricia as the Patriots’ defensive architect, but couldn’t be more different than the now-Lions coach when it comes to punctuality.

Patricia, according to reports out of Detroit, needs a new watch.

Flores, meanwhile, essentially sets his 15 minutes early.

“I was taught at an early age: early is on time, on time is late, late is forgotten,” Flores said Thursday.

That philosophy can be traced back to high school. His coach at Poly Prep in Brooklyn, Dino Mangiero, drilled it into Flores’ head during his ’ teenage years.

“Is it a rule? No. It’s my personal mantra,” Flores said. “I feel like, I have a lot of respect for time. I really do. I think it’s precious. We shouldn’t take it for granted. If you want to stay on schedule you have to stay on time. Those are some of my core beliefs.”

Translation: If you’re a player and want to have a future in Miami, don’t be on time to meetings and practice.

Be early.

The message has gotten through. After practice, new tight end Dwayne Allen repeated to the word Flores’ mantra.

▪ Flores was also asked Thursday about the passing of his mother Maria, who died on March 2 after battling cancer.

“That was obviously hard,” Flores said. “She’s someone I think about on a daily basis. I wish she was here, kind of to enjoy this with us. But she’s with us all the time. I would say she wouldn’t want me to dwell or be upset. She would want me to have peace. I’m sad. I’m unhappy. I miss her, but I have peace in knowing that I did everything I could to make her proud. My brothers, they all did the same thing, and we all have peace with that.