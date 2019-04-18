Miami Dolphins
A Tinder match and a Pop-Tart: How 2019 opponents portrayed Dolphins on social media
Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is living the dream
The 2019 NFL schedule was released Wednesday night, and it allowed various franchises to get creative on social media with different videos or graphics packaged to deliver the week-by-week schedule for their respective fans.
So what did the teams on the Miami Dolphins’ schedule say about them?
The Los Angeles Chargers did a Pop-Tart thread comparing their opponents to a Pop-Tart brand, though not all are real flavors. It caught Twitter by fire, and the Dolphins were featured as a water-frosted Pop-Tart.
The Buffalo Bills put together a video package inspired by the popular dating app, Tinder. For the Week 7 matchup against the Dolphins, a photo of Ryan Fitzpatrick was used with the bio information reading: “Journeyman. Spending time with me is magic. Aced the Wonderlic, nbd.”
The Bills then had a photo of Dolphins legend Dan Marino with Jim Carrey from the movie, “Ace Venture: Pet Detective,” for the Week 11 game with the bio reading, “Finkle is Einhorn, Einhorn is Finkle,” as a nod to the 1990s comedy film.
There were others, too.
Here’s what the other opponents put together:
And here’s the Fins’ schedule release video on Twitter:
