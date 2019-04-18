A Tinder match and a Pop-Tart: How 2019 opponents portrayed Dolphins on social media

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is living the dream Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores says he's living the dream as he speaks to the media before the start of a three-day voluntary minicamp at Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores says he's living the dream as he speaks to the media before the start of a three-day voluntary minicamp at Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.

The 2019 NFL schedule was released Wednesday night, and it allowed various franchises to get creative on social media with different videos or graphics packaged to deliver the week-by-week schedule for their respective fans.

So what did the teams on the Miami Dolphins’ schedule say about them?

The Los Angeles Chargers did a Pop-Tart thread comparing their opponents to a Pop-Tart brand, though not all are real flavors. It caught Twitter by fire, and the Dolphins were featured as a water-frosted Pop-Tart.

The Buffalo Bills put together a video package inspired by the popular dating app, Tinder. For the Week 7 matchup against the Dolphins, a photo of Ryan Fitzpatrick was used with the bio information reading: “Journeyman. Spending time with me is magic. Aced the Wonderlic, nbd.”

The Bills then had a photo of Dolphins legend Dan Marino with Jim Carrey from the movie, “Ace Venture: Pet Detective,” for the Week 11 game with the bio reading, “Finkle is Einhorn, Einhorn is Finkle,” as a nod to the 1990s comedy film.

There were others, too.

Here’s what the other opponents put together:

️THIS FOOTBALL SEASON ️

PREPARE FOR DOMINATION

️MEGA RAVENS FOOTBALL️ pic.twitter.com/6gKU0m9009 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 18, 2019

Football is a very fun game.



Schedule 2019: Bad #Patriots lip reading edition. pic.twitter.com/qVcil6ALLg — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 18, 2019

See Jerry Jones and @AmariCooper9 help us release the 2019 #DallasCowboys schedule through ASMR.



Tickets available at 9pm CT via @SeatGeek → https://t.co/ZAoOUYT7dj pic.twitter.com/9YWj8LDsKR — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) April 18, 2019

Should we REALLY make our schedule release video with stock footage?



yes yes yesyes

yesyes yes yes yes

yes yes yes yes yes

yes yesyes yes yes

yes yesye yes yes

yes yes yesyes pic.twitter.com/wAB8CdAfnB — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) April 18, 2019

It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood.



Let’s head to the Neighborhood of Make-Believe for our 2019 schedule… pic.twitter.com/blrW7zjwsW — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 18, 2019

Blow in the cartridge. Insert the Rumble Pak. Dial up Da Bomb.



It's 2019 schedule release, NFL Blitz style! pic.twitter.com/JrHU8PiUeX — #TakeFlight (@nyjets) April 18, 2019

Who needs a fancy schedule release video when you can have THIS? pic.twitter.com/47Bub45Big — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) April 18, 2019

EXCLUSIVE: The exact moment GM John Dorsey got our schedule pic.twitter.com/EC1tAvMs4E — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 18, 2019

Announcing the schedule proved tougher than we thought, so we enlisted the help of some of our friends.#FlyEaglesFly | #EaglesEverywhere pic.twitter.com/fQvlX0PdEd — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 18, 2019

.@RealTracyMorgan drops Big Blue's Fall Lineup, coming this September! pic.twitter.com/e26umIL719 — New York Giants (@Giants) April 18, 2019

Who Dey zooms through the 2019 #Bengals Schedule pic.twitter.com/ihr033s4G3 — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) April 18, 2019

And here’s the Fins’ schedule release video on Twitter:

ICYMI: Last night our 2019 schedule was released! See who we will be facing this fall.



Single Game 's >> https://t.co/h1wPxNogEA pic.twitter.com/27R6JJ036f — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) April 18, 2019