A definitive answer on Reshad Jones’ status with the Miami Dolphins

Pump the brakes on the trade talk.

Reshad Jones is going to be a Miami Dolphin in 2019.

That’s according to Dolphins general manager Chris Grier, who told reporters Wednesday that Jones “is going to be here” this season.

The news came on Day 2 of the team’s voluntary minicamp, which Jones elected to skip. That has fueled speculation that Jones might be the latest casualty of the team’s roster purge.

Not so, Grier insisted.

“I haven’t given him permission to seek a trade,” Grier said. “He doesn’t want a trade. At least he has not informed me. Yeah, Reshad is going to be here.”





That means Jones will earn $13 million — including $11 million guaranteed — in base salary and cost $17.1 million against the team’s salary cap, making him by far the team’s most expensive player.

But Grier, whose relationship with Jones goes back to the safety’s playing days at Georgia, apparently sees a role for Jones in the rebuild.

“I like Reshad a lot,” Jones said. “This is a voluntary camp. He chose not to be here. We’d love to have him here, but he’s a Miami Dolphin. He’s earned the right to do it. He’s not the only guy in the league doing it. It’s voluntary. You know how this game is for these guys.”

On Monday, Dolphins coach Brian Flores said this about Jones’ absence: “He’s here and he’s part of the organization. He and I have been in constant communication. Again, it’s voluntary. He made a decision to train somewhere else and it’s voluntary. There’s not much we can do about it and that’s where that is.”