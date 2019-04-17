Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is living the dream Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores says he's living the dream as he speaks to the media before the start of a three-day voluntary minicamp at Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores says he's living the dream as he speaks to the media before the start of a three-day voluntary minicamp at Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.

The NFL releases its 2019 schedule at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

But this is the age of Twitter. Why wait that long to find out who the Dolphins play — and when?

Details will emerge throughout the day, and we will have the updates as they come in.

As a reminder, in addition to hosting and traveling to the three AFC East teams, the Dolphins visit the Browns, Cowboys, Colts, Giants and Steelers and are home against the Bengals, Ravens, Eagles, Redskins and Chargers.

UPDATED (12:18 p.m.): The first leaks are out, and they involve the Patriots. The Dolphins host the Patriots in Week 2 and close the season in New England, according to The Athletic.

So remember the Miami Miracle? You can be sure Bill Belichick does — and will try to right that wrong early in the season.

Ending the year on the road is no big surprise; the Dolphins prefer it because it helps preserve Hard Rock Stadium‘s field for the Orange Bowl.

Despite winning the Super Bowl, the Patriots will not open the season on Thursday night. Rather, they will reportedly host the Steelers in the first Sunday Night Football game of the year.

(Update: 12:27 p.m.) The New York Daily News apparently has a copy of the New York Jets schedule and Adam Gase’s new team will play his old team twice.

The first meeting is scheduled for Week 9 in Miami.

The second meeting will be Week 14, in December, at MetLife Stadium.

Gase beat the Jets every time the teams played during his three years in Miami. He was 6-0.

Now, the Jets coach will be looking to turn that trend around as he seeks revenge for being fired as Miami’s head coach last December.