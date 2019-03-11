Ex-Dolphin Danny Amendola to sign with Lions, according to reports

Danny Amendola didn’t stay unemployed long.
And assuming the deal goes through, he’s back in his comfort zone.
No, Amendola did not re-sign with the Patriots, as some speculated.
Instead, he’s reunited with ex-New England defensive coordinator Matt Patricia in Detroit. Pending a physical, Amendola will sign a one-year contract with the Lions, ESPN first reported. NFL Network says it’s for at least $4.5 million, which more possible in incentives.
Amendola and Patricia spent a half-decade together in New England before both left for more money elsewhere in 2018.
The Lions made Patricia their head coach, while Amendola signed a two-year, $12 million contract with the Dolphins. Miami cut Amendola last week after just one season, clearing some $6 million in cap space.
Amendola caught 59 passes for 575 yards and one touchdown during his short time in Miami..
