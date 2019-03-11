As tampering period opens, another Patriot (and former Hurricane) on Dolphins’ radar

If Dwayne Allen makes sense as a 2019 Miami Dolphin, Phillip Dorsett does too.

So it’s no surprise, then, that the Dolphins have expressed preliminary interest in Dorsett, the Patriots’ speedy wide receiver and former Miami Hurricane.

Dorsett, who won a Super Bowl with Brian Flores, Chad O’Shea, Josh Boyer and Jerry Schuplinski last month, is set to hit free agency at 4 p.m. Wednesday. And Miami is one of several possible destinations, according to a source.

Dorsett spent the past two seasons in New England after the Colts traded the one-time first-round pick to the Patriots in 2017.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald

Dorsett, who has caught 95 passes for 1,237 yards and six touchdowns in his four-year career, signing with the Dolphins would make sense on several levels.

First, he has a comfort level with several members of the Dolphins’ staff.

Second, he would fill a need, with Danny Amendola gone (he agreed to a one-year contract with the Lions Monday) and DeVante Parker likely to follow.

Third, he’s young (26) and likely would not break the bank for the Dolphins to sign.

And finally, he would be coming home.

Dorsett is a Fort Lauderdale native who played his high school ball at St. Thomas Aquinas before committing to UM.

The 5-10, 192-pound wideout caught 121 passes for 2,132 yards and 17 touchdowns in four seasons with the Hurricanes.

And while he has yet to flourish in the NFL, he has flashed in key moments. Dorsett was on the receiving end of Tom Brady’s only two touchdown passes during the Patriots’ latest championship run.

Pending free agents cannot sign with any new team before 4 p.m. Wednesday, but their agents were allowed to begin discussing the parameters of a contract at noon Monday.

Those rules did not apply to Allen, who signed with the Dolphins over the weekend, because he was cut by the Patriots ahead of free agency.