Combine preview: Assessing the Miami Dolphins’ non-QB options in Round 1

It seems everybody wants the Dolphins to use their first-round pick on a quarterback in general, and Kyler Murray in particular.
Fans want hope.
Beat writers want easy content.
But the sad truth is, the Dolphins probably will go another direction in April. It’s not pessimism. It’s just reality. There are not many first-round talents at quarterback, and the Dolphins will have to wait their turn at pick No. 13.
So get ready Plans B, C or even D. Chris Grier and Brian Flores must emerge from next week’s Scouting Combine with a short list of players who they would strongly consider at 13 if they don’t get lucky at quarterback.
That’s the bad news.
The good? The Dolphins have needs at literally every position but running back. They can truly take the best player available at 13, because that player should help them immediately.
Who will that player be? Far too early to tell.
But as the NFL world packs for Indianapolis, here are five names that are as plausible as any.
Ed Oliver
Position: Defensive tackle.
School: Houston.
Height: 6-3.
Weight: 290.
Why he makes sense: The Dolphins’ defensive line is begging for a gut job, and Oliver would be a great building block. The three-time All-American has the athleticism and versatility the Dolphins say they want, and he has the build of a 3-4 defensive end — which Miami will need in its new defense. Miami ranked 31st against the run (145.3 yards per game) and 29th in sacks (31) in 2018.
Expert’s take: “Oliver is still a potential top pick, but people I’ve talked to believe he’s closer to 275 pounds than the 290-plus at which he’s listed, and he hasn’t developed consistent pass-rush moves. That’s why I have always said the comparison to Aaron Donald was unfair. Now, Oliver is still a game-wrecker and a great player — just play the East Carolina tape when he had five tackles for loss. And his first step is one of the fastest I’ve seen from a defensive tackle. The pre-draft process will be big for him.” — Mel Kiper, ESPN.
T.J. Hockenson
Position: Tight end.
School: Iowa.
Height: 6-5.
Weight: 250.
Why he makes sense: Are you sold on — or even encouraged by — Mike Gesicki? The Dolphins have not had a dangerous tight end this century and have not drafted one in the first round ever. Hockenson checks a lot of boxes. He’s athletic and sure-handed. He won the Mackey Award as the nation’s top tight end after leading the Hawkeyes with 49 catches for 760 yards and six touchdowns.
Expert’s take: “In a draft that feels light on high-end talent, Hockenson is an ascending talent with a chance to become one of the best all-around tight ends in the game. He should continue to fill out his athletic frame, but he’s already a sound in-line blocker with the toughness to sustain and finish. His above-average athleticism and separation burst will help him win against linebackers while his body control and hands give him an advantage over safeties. Hockenson has standout talent and fits any scheme, but he could be coveted early by teams looking to delve more heavily in 12-personnel [two TE packages].” — Lance Zierlein, NFL.com.
Montez Sweat
Position: Edge rusher.
School: Mississippi State.
Height: 6-6.
Weight: 240.
Why he makes sense: No one helped himself more Senior Bowl week than Sweat, who some believe went from a borderline first-rounder to possible top 10 pick. After bouncing around schools early in his college career, Sweat flourished in Starkville, making the all-SEC team in his junior and senior seasons. He can play with his hand in the dirt and in space, making him an ideal 3-4 outside linebacker.
Expert’s take: “Sweat is a tall, long and athletic defensive end. As a pass rusher, he relies on a quick get-off and his length to pop/separate before bending around the edge to generate sacks. He doesn’t show much snap/power on contact, but he still finds ways to win. His effort is excellent. Against the run, he plays a little high and will get moved around by opposing tackles. He will improve once he learns to lower his pads. Sweat is much better versus tight ends. He has the agility to drop into the flat in coverage. Overall, Sweat needs to get stronger, but his combination of length, agility and production makes him an easy sell in the draft room.” Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network.
Greedy Williams
Position: Cornerback.
School: LSU.
Height: 6-2.
Weight: 182.
Why he makes sense: The Dolphins need a boundary cornerback. And if they trade Xavien Howard, which is possible, they will need two. Williams, whose given name is Andraez, was a second-team all-American his final year at LSU with 33 tackles, two interceptions and nine pass breakups. Scouts like his ability to play multiple styles of defense, which again, seems to be the Dolphins’ plan.
Expert’s take: “A tall corner with long arms and at his best in press-man coverage, he has great quickness and is smooth for a dude with his length. Williams can bait quarterbacks into mistakes, and then he has the closing speed to take advantage; he had two interceptions and nine passes broken up this season for the Tigers. He looks like a play-right-away type when he gets to the next level.” — Todd McShay, ESPN.
Jonah Williams
Position: Offensive tackle.
School: Alabama.
Height: 6-5.
Weight: 297.
Why he makes sense: Who knows what will happen with Ja’Wuan James this offseason? And if the Dolphins let him walk — which given his up-and-down play and what it’s expected to cost to keep him, is possible — they will need a right tackle. Plus, Laremy Tunsil will want to get paid at some point too, and Williams — a left tackle at Alabama — would be an insurance policy if a deal can’t get done.
Expert’s take: “Early entrant and three-year starter whose work ethic, attention to detail and desire to get better each day have made him a foundation piece of Alabama’s dominant run. Like his idol, Joe Thomas, Williams uses angles, technique and body control to succeed in all facets of the game. He looked more comfortable in his pass sets at left tackle in his final year and he has the tools necessary to counter bigger, longer edge defenders despite a lack of ideal size and length for the left tackle spot. His cerebral nature and potential versatility should make him a safe pick and successful, long-time starter in the NFL.” — Lance Zierlein, NFL.com.
