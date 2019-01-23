The Miami Dolphins’ Xavien Howard terms his recovery ’100 percent.’ This is what’s next

Xavien Howard’s season was at its peak in late November. The third-year Dolphins cornerback intercepted a pair of passes against Indianapolis on Nov. 25 and another pair the following week against Buffalo.





Unfortunately, a knee injury forced Howard to miss the last four games of the season, leaving him unable to meet his personal goal of “double digit” interceptions for the season. With Howard joining a lengthy list of injured players, Miami lost its last three games.

“Sitting there and watching the team go through that, it was crazy” Howard said. “I really wanted to be out there and help them guys.”

Wednesday morning, Howard participated in the first of three practices for the AFC in advance of Sunday’s Pro Bowl. Howard, who did not wear a brace or any other protective gear, termed his recovery a “100 percent.” He said he “did my rehab and everything” and is “ready to go out there and show it” on Sunday.

Howard enjoyed his first foray into the all-star setting, joking around with fellow defensive backs, such as Derwin James of Los Angeles and Jalen Ramsey of Jacksonville. He even ran to the sidelines at Disney’s Wide World of Sports complex at one point to introduce himself former NFL great turned broadcaster Charles Woodson.

“To see people like [Woodson], it just pushes you and motivates you,” he said.

The entire experience, which began with a team meeting Tuesday night, is special for Howard.

“It’s an honor to be out here with these guys,” he said. “It’s my first time just being here. It’s a pleasure just to be with these guys and be out here and be able to put on a Dolphin helmet again.”

Miami safety Walt Aikens attended Wednesday’s practice and beamed like an older brother when discussing Howard’s ascent among the NFL’s best.

“First off, he’s a hell of an athlete,” Aikens said. “You saw that coming in. Just watching him grow as a player, learning the game, understanding what’s going on, as an older player looking at a younger player, it’s good to see that. It really helps the team move forward.”

Howard is entering into the final year of his four-year rookie contract in 2019 and recently spoke of becoming the league’s highest-paid cornerback, which would indicate an annual salary around $15 million.

He said the decision will come down to “the people upstairs,” meaning general manager Chris Grier and his staff, and that “they’re going to do what they’re going to have to do.”

Howard’s preference is to negotiate an extension this offseason.

“If they don’t, I still have one more year to play,” he said. “Hopefully they end up doing something. If not, free agency. I’m just doing my job, controlling the stuff I can control.”