An important health update on the one Dolphins receiver guaranteed back in 2019

The Dolphins don’t know who their quarterback will be in 2019.
But they do know that whoever they add in the coming months should have the franchise’s most dangerous offensive weapon at his disposal.
That’s because the health outlook for wide receiver Albert Wilson is great. His recovery from a nasty hip injury suffered in October has progressed without a setback, according to a league source.
That has allowed doctors to rule out surgery once and for all and raised hope that he will be able to return to the field in the not-so-distant future.
As recently as Thanksgiving, Wilson still needed crutches to get around. But in the two months since, his hip has made great strides.
The belief is Wilson will be ready for the start of the offseason program in April.
Based on his pre-injury production and his contract structure, Wilson is one of the few Dolphins veterans who can feel confident about his place on the team in 2019. Wilson’s entire base salary ($7 million) is guaranteed, and it would cost the Dolphins more against the cap to cut him than to keep him.
And again, assuming Wilson makes a full recovery, why would they cut him? Wilson was a budding star before his injury. Despite missing the season’s final nine games, he ranked third among Dolphins receivers and running backs in touchdowns (he had four receiving and one passing). His yards-per-catch average (15.0) led the team.
The hope within the organization is that he can pick up in 2019 where he left off in 2018. And with a optimistic medical prognosis, his health seems to be cooperating with that plan.
