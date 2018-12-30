What’s next for Ryan Tannehill after terrible finish to 2018 season?

Ryan Tannehill wants to play for the Dolphins in 2019.

He did nothing to help save his job Sunday against the Bills.

Tannehill turned the ball over three times, led Miami on just one touchdown drive and put up a ghastly passer rating of 43.3 in Miami’s season-ending loss to Buffalo.

The belief is Tannehill has played his final game with the Dolphins. The expectation is they will move on from him this offseason. When asked if has a sense the odds of him returning for Year 8 in Miami, Tannehill said “I have no idea” and that he has had no discussions with the people who run the organization about his future.

Did he play well enough to keep the job?

“I don’t know,” Tannehill said. “I think I had some good things and took big strides in certain areas, but obviously we didn’t finish strong and you want to be playing in the postseason and you want to be competing for a championship.

“Obviously myself, and the team, we need to finish better. We need to find a way to win these games down the stretch when we have opportunities to put ourselves in the postseason. To answer your question, I don’t know.”

Tannehill put up similar numbers this year as he did in 2016 (he missed all of 2017 with a knee injury). Tannehill finished the season having completed 64.2 percent of his passes for 1,979 yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions. The stats suggested he was efficient, but the Dolphins simply could not move the ball and score points with any sustainability.

So the likelihood is, Tannehill is done in Miami — which was not lost on him Sunday as he walked off the field as a member of the Dolphins for what might be the final time.

“You always know there’s the possibility, but to fully go in depth to it, I can’t really process that right now,” Tannehill said. “... I’m just really disappointed in how the game went today and not being able to come away and finish the season with a win.”