Season ends with one more embarrassment, as Bills skunk Dolphins 42-17

Mercifully, it’s over.
For the Miami Dolphins.
And probably for Mike Tannenbaum, Matt Burke and maybe even Adam Gase too.
The season to forget ended in fitting fashion: with a feckless defensive effort, impotence on offense and an ugly brawl to boot.
Final score: Bills 42, Dolphins 17.
And now the real pain begins.
Many people will lose their job in the days to come. The question is only whether it’s a complete gut job.
Gase can’t feel safe after a seventh straight loss on the road, this one perhaps the worst one yet.
They got embarrassed by a 10-loss team.
And they couldn’t even keep their composure.
For the second time in as many years, a second-half brawl against Buffalo resulted in the ejection of two starters.
Last year, it was Jarvis Landry and Kenyan Drake.
This time, Kiko Alonso and Robert Quinn got the boot for their roles in a melee sparked by a late hit by Alonso on a siding Josh Allen.
Then there’s this:
The Dolphins have played football since 1966.
This is the worst defense they have ever had.
The Dolphins broke the record for most yards allowed in franchise history (6,122, 2016) and likely would have allowed the most points in franchise history if Buffalo hadn’t eased up on its final drive. Still, the 433 points surrendered this year was second-most ever by a Dolphins defense.
Ryan Tannehill, in likely his final game as a Dolphin, went out with a thud. He turned the ball over three times and could not move the offense.
The first half was exactly what you would expect from two teams playing a meaningless game in near-freezing temperatures:
Three total interceptions (including one returned for a touchdown by Reshad Jones).
A Dolphins defense that allowed touchdowns on Buffalo’s first two drives.
A Bills team that allowed two touchdowns in 15 seconds.
And a Dolphins offense that needed to steal a page from the Eagles’ playbook to get into the end zone.
The Philly Special was just that, as Kenny Stills took a handoff from Kenyan Drake then connected with Ryan Tannehill on a three-yard touchdown pass.
But all that work to get back in the game vanished in the third quarter, with Robert Foster catching a five-yard touchdown pass and the Bills converting a Tannehill fumble into a nine-yard LeSean McCoy run.
The Dolphins finish with a 7-9 record, the seventh losing season in Stephen Ross’ 10 as owner.
