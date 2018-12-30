Hair-pulling, late-hitting melee costs the Dolphins three starters (one to injury)

Bobby McCain was collateral damage in the latest battle of the great AFC East war.

The Dolphins and Bills loathe each other. They have been at each other’s throats for years. And for the second straight season, they closed out their schedules with a melee that resulted in ejections.

This time, somebody got hurt. McCain injured his ankle in the back and forth, but didn’t know how.

“I’m not sure if I got stepped on, I got pulled on, whatever it was,” McCain said. “Trying to break up my teammates. At the end of the day, it’s boys being boys. We’ve got to keep our cool. They’ve got to keep their cool, at the end of the day. I get they threw the flag, but we can’t let that happen.”

McCain appeared to get his hair pulled by a Bills player, but could not say for sure it happened.

If he did, it was a “low” act, McCain believes.

The officials had much to sort out after the brawl, which came with the score tied early in the second half.

Kiko Alonso with the hit on the sliding Josh Allen.

Kiko Alonso, Robert Quinn and Jordan Mills got ejected after this play.#MIAvsBUF #FinsUp #GoBills pic.twitter.com/vpbGQE9Vty — René Bugner (Rainbowcave) (@RNBWCV) December 30, 2018

Kiko Alonso lit the fuse by hitting a sliding Josh Allen late. Alonso — who has been fined for similar hits on Joe Flacco and Andrew Luck in the past two years — was tossed. So was defensive end Robert Quinn, who launched himself into the pile as the brawl began. Refs also ejected Bills offensive lineman Jordan Mills.

Alonso and Quinn left the Dolphins locker room without speaking to reporters.

“It’s a tough way to go out,” said McCain, who insisted he was OK despite leaving the game and not returning. “It sucks. I didn’t know anybody got ejected. Tough way to go out.”