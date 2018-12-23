DeVante Parker might have played his final down for the Miami Dolphins

The stat line from what will probably be DeVante Parker’s final home game as a member of a Miami Dolphin:

Three targets. Two catches for 13 yards.

And zero impact on an offense that did nothing after the game’s opening drive.

That’s no surprise for a player who has been basically cut out of the Dolphins’ game plan, even though Miami is without two of its top receivers (Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant).

$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!

So Parker is almost certainly going to get cut this offseason. And there’s a decent chance that, with the playoffs officially out of reach, the Dolphins simply shut him down for the 2018 finale.

He technically is under contract for one more year at $9.4 million, since the Dolphins picked up his fifth year option last spring.

But that salary is guaranteed only in the case of injury, which given Parker’s history, is a real consideration.

If he ges seriously hurt next week to the point where he cannot pass a physical at the start of the league year, the Dolphins would owe him the full freight.

So they might decide it best to simply sit him for next Sunday’s game against the Bills and not put him at risk of yet another injury.

“I don’t think I did enough,” said Parker, who has 22 catches for 296 yards and a touchdown, said of his fourth NFL season. “Because of injuries, too. That took a lot away.”

Benching Parker might raise the ire of his agent, James Gould, who torched Adam Gase weeks back for making Parker inactive in a game in which Parker’s camp believed he was healthy enough to play.

And even when he’s available to play, he has been an ancillary option for Gase.

Parker, a former first-round pick, has three catches for 31 yards in his past three games.

When asked if he is all right with his role, Parker responded:

“I’m OK with whatever I can do to help the team.”

If it’s any consolation, Kenny Stills was rendered invisible in Sunday’s game as well. Stills had just one catch for five yards in the Dolphins’ 17-7 loss to the Jaguars.