Miami Dolphins eliminated from playoff hunt with egregious loss to Jaguars

Time for tough choices, Stephen Ross.
Your 10th season as Dolphins owner crashed and burned Sunday, with a embarrassing, playoff-eliminating 17-7 loss to Blake Bortles and the 10-loss Jaguars.
It was the kind of effort that gets people fired.
Who stays?
Who deserves to after this fiasco?
With the Dolphins’ season on the line, they barely showed up.
When Ryan Tannehill threw a 33-yard pick-six to Telvin Smith Sr. early in the fourth quarter, the unraveling was complete.
And probably, so was his time in Miami.
Sure, he could still start next week in Buffalo, but what’s the point?
After seven years, everyone knows what he is — and that’s not enough to lift the Dolphins beyond mediocrity. He completed 15 of 22 passes for 146 yards, a touchdown and an interception Sunday. How can you justify his $26.6 million cap number next year, particularly after how he played the week before against the Vikings?
The Dolphins have one of the league’s worst offenses, and they played down to their ranking Sunday.
Two of nine on third downs. One hundred eighty-three yards of offense. No plays in Jacksonville territory in the second half.
That’s an indictment on Tannehill, for sure.
But Adam Gase will get most of the blame. The fans surely felt that way as they booed Miami’s offense off the field after one of many failed drives.
Is his time up? That’s for Ross to decide.
Sometime between now and New Year’s Eve, Gase, Mike Tannenbaum and Chris Grier will all learn their fate.
Sunday was not helpful for any of their long-term job prospects.
The Dolphins and Jaguars both scored touchdowns and missed field goals in the first half, so they went to the break tied 7-7 after a wholly forgettable two quarters of football.
That was it for Miami’s scoring.
The Dolphins’ final nine drives:
Punt, punt, missed field goal, punt, fumble, punt, punt, interception, punt.
The lasting image: Ross, in his box, holding his head late in teh game with Dan Marino sitting to his right and Tannenbaum to his left.
