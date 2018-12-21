Miami Dolphins

This Miami Dolphins starter on defense didn't practice once again ahead of Jaguars game

By Jordan McPherson

December 21, 2018

Miami Dolphins’ T.J. McDonald: “Any time you’re on the field, you’re a starter”

Miami Dolphins' T.J. McDonald: "Any time you're on the field, you're a starter"
It’s looking more and more likely that Miami Dolphins safety T.J. McDonald will miss his first game of the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

McDonald did not practice Friday, his third consecutive missed practice this week, while dealing with an ankle injury that he re-aggravated against the Minnesota Vikings last week. McDonald was seen on the sidelines inside the Dolphins’ practice bubble during the portion of practice open to reporters but he was not dressed out.

McDonald, in his second year with the Dolphins, has recorded 86 tackles this season to go along with five defended passes and three interceptions.

If McDonald is indeed ruled inactive against the Jaguars, rookie Minkah Fitzpatrick will likely move back to safety for the week to play opposite Reshad Jones.

Everyone else on the Dolphins’ active roster practice in either a limited or full capacity on Friday.

