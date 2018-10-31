The Miami Dolphins signed this defensive tackle to help a struggling line; other moves

Injuries (and one significant roster move) have forced the Dolphins into some defensive-line decisions they probably never expected.

The latest:

Signing veteran defensive tackle Sylvester Williams, who was cut six games into his time with the Detroit Lions.

Williams is a six-year veteran who has started 63 games during stints with the Denver, Tennessee and Detroit.

No tricks, all treats! Save 70% on digital access! Treat yourself to unlimited digital access for only $3.99 per month SUBSCRIBE TODAY

But he wasn’t good enough to stick with a Lions defense that ranks 31st against the run.

He and Ziggy Hood, added to the Dolphins’ roster Tuesday, will try to make up for the loss of Vincent Taylor, who is out for the year with a foot injury.

The only two defensive tackles left from Miami’s opening-day roster are Akeem Spence and Davon Godchaux. The Dolphins cut Jordan Phillips after he lost his cool on the sidelines in the Dolphins’ loss to the Patriots.

Phillips quickly signed with the Bills and has been productive ever since.

Meanwhile, linebacker Mike Hull is available to play Sunday against the Jets. The Dolphins activated him off of short-term IR Wednesday.

A decision still needs to be made on Jake Brendel who is also on IR with the designation to return.