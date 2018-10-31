Forget this week. Will Ryan Tannehill play again before the bye?

Will Ryan Tannehill play again before Thanksgiving?
It’s looking more and more as though he will not.
All signs point to Tannehill missing his fourth consecutive game, as he did not attempt a pass during the portion of practice open to reporters Wednesday.
Combine that with the fact that Brock Osweiler, not Tannehill, will speak to reporters from the podium Wednesday, and the tea leaves all read the same way:
No Tannehill Sunday against the Jets.
That would leave just one more game — in Green Bay on Nov. 11 — before the Dolphins bye.
Perhaps the Dolphins will deem it best to shut him down for that game too, with the hope that he is available for the Colts game in Week 12.
If so, that Tannehill will have been sidelined for a month and a half — and would need to immediately play great for the Dolphins to make a playoff run.
Other news from Dolphins practice:
▪ Wide receiver Kenny Stills (groin) and defensive end Charles Harris (calf) both worked with trainers during the portion of practice open to reporters. Harris has missed the last three games; Stills sat out the Texans game.
▪ Offensive guard Ted Larsen and linebacker Jerome Baker both practice after getting banged up in Houston.
▪ Guard Jake Brendel remains on injured reserve, but continues to practice. The Dolphins have until next week to decide if they want to activate him in 2018.
