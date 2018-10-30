NFL trade deadline live blog: What moves (if any) will the Miami Dolphins make?

9:00 a.m.: Another important day in the NFL season is here.

The trade deadline has arrived, with a 4 p.m. deadline looming for all 32 NFL teams. While many moves have already been made over the last couple weeks — cue Amari Cooper to the Dallas Cowboys, Carlos Hyde to the Jacksonville Jaguars and Eli Apple to the New Orleans Saints to name a few — moves league-wide should be on the way over the next few hours.

Will the Miami Dolphins be involved in the action? Time will tell, but coach Adam Gase made it clear on Monday that he does not envision the Dolphins will be sellers on Tuesday.

We will provide live updates on this page with news throughout the league as it happens.

So for the next few hours, take a break from the Dolphins’ struggles over the last five games and the questions about when Ryan Tannehill will start throwing a football again and check back often for updates as trades unfold around the league.