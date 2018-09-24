The Dolphins’ William Hayes out for season. And he got hurt in the most infuriating way

Dolphins defensive end William Hayes tore his ACL while sacking Raiders quarterback Derek Carr on Sunday, and the NFL’s new rules to protect the quarterback might have been the reason why.

Adam Gase announced Hayes is out for the season during his Monday news conference, and provided this important piece of context:

Hayes got hurt because he was trying not to put body weight on Carr, which has been a controversial point of emphasis this season.

“His foot got caught on the ground,” Gase said, showing restraint amid his frustration. “It hurts. He was one of our leaders, one of our best guys in the locker room. ... It’s going to be a tough one for us to swallow.”

The Dolphins lose not only their best run-stopping defensive end, but their season-leader in sacks. Hayes has two.

If this was William Hayes’ last play of the season because of the knee injury he suffered then he went out like the true warrior he is. I have so much respect for his game. He’s an old school football player. Not many left like him in the game today. pic.twitter.com/PhqetkD2AQ — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) September 24, 2018

The other injury news was better for the Dolphins after a painful afternoon. Defensive end Andre Branch, linebacker Chase Allen and tight end A.J. Derby all should return to action at some point this season, although Gase did not have any details on their availability for Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

The Dolphins had to finish the game with just six defensive linemen because Hayes and Branch got hurt and Akeem Spence was ejected for ripping off a Raiders player’s helmet and appearing to swing it. Gase said he had no further insight into the ejection Monday.

Other takeaways from Gase’s media availability:

▪ Minkah Fitzpatrick “was good” at safety in place of the injured Reshad Jones, Gase said, and added that Fitzpatrick got blamed for some breakdowns that were not his fault.

▪ Albert Wilson’s game-clinching jet sweep looked “terrible” all week in practice, but Gase still had conviction to run it at a critical time. Sometimes “you have to go with your gut,” Gase said.